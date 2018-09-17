HURRICANE FLORENCE

FLORENCE VIDEO: Waterspout comes ashore, becomes a tornado in Myrtle Beach

EMBED </>More Videos

A video taken by a bystander captures the moment a waterspout came ashore in Myrtle Beach. (Allan Scott via Storyful|Brendan Delaney via Storyful)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. --
On top of flooding concerns, the remnants of Hurricane Florence come with the possibility of tornadoes. On Sunday, one tornado began as a waterspout off the coast of Myrtle Beach.

A video taken by a bystander captures the moment the waterspout came onto the beach near 2nd Avenue Pier. Another video shows the funnel from a distance. Brendan Delaney, who took the second video, noted it was near Broadway at the Beach.

RELATED: How hurricanes can lead to tornadoes

Ed Piotrowski, a meteorologist with local affiliate ABC15, confirmed that the waterspout came ashore and became a tornado just north of 21st Avenue.
Related Topics:
weatherhurricane florencehurricanetornado
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Florence causes mass destruction, flooding across Carolinas
Florence updates: 17 dead, including 11 in NC
VIDEO: Swiftwater rescue team pulls man from SUV
Florence death toll rises to 17
VIDEO: Aerial look at destructive NC flooding from Florence
More hurricane florence
WEATHER
Florence causes mass destruction, flooding across Carolinas
Florence updates: 17 dead, including 11 in NC
AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny and breezy in Bay Area
Florence death toll rises to 17
VIDEO: Florence damage in Wilmington
More Weather
Top Stories
Palo Alto professor accuses Supreme Court nominee of sexual misconduct
'Vegan Mondays' coming to Berkeley
Siblings surprise dad by buying back his 1993 Ford Mustang
Accusations against Kavanaugh bring back memories of Clarence Thomas hearings
Florence death toll rises to 17
Report: TIME magazine sold for $190M to Marc Benioff, wife
VIDEO: Aerial look at destructive NC flooding from Florence
Parents of 6-month-old in coma in Oakland make final plea
Show More
Stray dogs rescued from I-580 in Oakland
Buffalo Bills' Vontae Davis retires abruptly during game
SpaceX changes plans to send tourists around the moon
Davis hits slam in 9th but A's again stumble, Rays win 5-4
Diaper-wearing man allegedly fakes disability to meet women
More News