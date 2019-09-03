Waves from Hurricane Dorian pound 2nd story of home in Bahamas | VIDEO

FREEPORT, The Bahamas -- Video shows waves from Hurricane Dorian pounding on the second story of a home in the Bahamas.Five died and thousands of homes were damaged when the storm practically parked itself over the collection of islands for a day in a half. Abaco and Grand Bahama, which have a combined population of about 70,000, were hit the hardest.At its strongest, Dorian sustained winds of 185 mph and gusts up to 220 mph and a storm surge of "18 to 23 feet above normal tide levels," the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said.The footage, taken Monday in Freeport, on the island of Grand Bahama, shows a pool of water inside the home and a wave crashing against a glass door.Residents on Grand Bahama Island were advised to remain sheltered on Tuesday.