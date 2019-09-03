Weather

Waves from Hurricane Dorian pound 2nd story of home in Bahamas | VIDEO

FREEPORT, The Bahamas -- Video shows waves from Hurricane Dorian pounding on the second story of a home in the Bahamas.

Five died and thousands of homes were damaged when the storm practically parked itself over the collection of islands for a day in a half. Abaco and Grand Bahama, which have a combined population of about 70,000, were hit the hardest.

At its strongest, Dorian sustained winds of 185 mph and gusts up to 220 mph and a storm surge of "18 to 23 feet above normal tide levels," the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said.

The footage, taken Monday in Freeport, on the island of Grand Bahama, shows a pool of water inside the home and a wave crashing against a glass door.

Residents on Grand Bahama Island were advised to remain sheltered on Tuesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhurricane dorianhurricane
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Cruz students on boat during deadly fire off SoCal coast, school says
Warriors hold ribbon cutting ceremony for Chase Center
Search suspended for possible survivors in deadly boat fire near Santa Cruz Island
LIVE: Tracking Hurricane Dorian
Walmart to stop selling handgun ammunition
Site of Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting reopens
WATCH IN 60: Free SFO parking shortened, Chase Center opening, Facebook considers hiding 'likes'
Show More
Natasha Zouves says goodbye to ABC7 for Stanford Fellowship
Co-owner of Santa Cruz dive-company among missing in deadly boat fire, family says
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in San Jose
AccuWeather Forecast: Minor cooling this week climaxes this weekend
SF woman befriends crows, who leave her gifts
More TOP STORIES News