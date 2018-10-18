WEATHER

NOAA forecasting mild-winter for the Bay area

NOAA just issued its winter outlook which they based the broad-brushed forecast on a 70 to 75-percent chance that the weak building El Nino arrives later this fall and continues through the winter.

Get ready for a possible mild winter, Bay Area!

If you're enjoying this warm fall weather, then you'll be happy to know we could be in for a mild winter.

NOAA just issued its winter outlook. They based the broad-brushed forecast on a 70 to 75-percent chance that the weak building El Nino arrives later this fall and continues through the winter.

NOAA forecasters believe the Bay Area and Northern California should expect a warmer than average temperatures during December, January and February.

Their precipitation forecast displays less confidence. They say we have an equal chance of below, average or above average precipitation.

Even with this much uncertainty, they believe this winter will cure our current abnormally dry conditions. The same cannot be said for the ongoing drought in Southern California. It is likely to get worse.

