Wet weather creates travel headache for many Bay Area residents heading home after Thanksgiving

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The weather is creating a travel headache for many - from wind and rain in the Bay Area to snow in the Sierra.

It's wet and rainy on I-580 in Livermore. Traffic is moving through OK, a relief for drivers who come out of the Sierra.

There was lots of snow for the return trip home for Thanksgiving travelers. Chains were required on I-80.

Drivers say it was a rough day.

There was a 20-mile backup of Thanksgiving travelers on I-15 out of Las Vegas toward California.

Now it's back to work time - time for re-entry in the rain in the Bay Area.

