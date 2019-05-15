Wet weather expected for Sunday's Bay to Breakers

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- You can expect wet weather if you're competing in one of San Francisco's oldest traditions, the Bay to Breakers.
Meteorologist Mike Nicco's forecast calls for wet and breey condtions at 7 a.m. on Sunday, but by 10 a.m. the steady rain will become more scattered and possibly gone.
Thousands are expected to compete in the crosstown footrace stretching from Downtown, along the Hayes Street Hill, and through Golden Gate Park to the Finish Line at Ocean Beach.
The annual spectacle features some of the world's top distance runners along with a giant street party wearing sneakers. Many people in San Francisco and beyond recognize the Bay to Breakers for the colorful and elaborate costumes worn by some of the participants. Teams of runners known as centipedes often collaborate to resemble animals, vehicles, and references to popular culture.
The Bay to Breakers attracts spectators who often celebrate long after the top competitors and even the main pack pass by their vantage points.
