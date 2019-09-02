hurricane dorian

NOAA P-3 Hurricane Hunter flies into eye of Hurricane Dorian as it batters Bahamas

An NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft flew into the eye of Hurricane Dorian as it battered the Bahamas as a catastrophic Category 5 storm.

The footage captured Sept. 1 showed the inside of the storm as it unleashed hurricane-force winds while slamming into the Abaco Islands.

