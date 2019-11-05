weather

When's the next time it is going to rain

By Drew Tuma
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rain seems like a distant memory and it will continue to evade the Bay Area.

The forecast calls for the next 7 days to be completely dry.

If you look even deeper into the forecast, the outlook is to keep rain away from California through the 20th of the month.

It is certainly not a great start to our storm season. Looking into the past may give us a clue as to what we could expect.

Just last year we went the first 20 days of November without a drop of rain.

Then the storm door blew wide open! A pair of Atmospheric Rivers soaked the Bay Area and helped to end the month with above average rainfall.

