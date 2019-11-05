When will rain fall in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rain seems like a distant memory and it will continue to evade the Bay Area.The forecast calls for the next 7 days to be completely dry.If you look even deeper into the forecast, the outlook is to keep rain away from California through the 20th of the month.It is certainly not a great start to our storm season. Looking into the past may give us a clue as to what we could expect.Just last year we went the first 20 days of November without a drop of rain.Then the storm door blew wide open! A pair of Atmospheric Rivers soaked the Bay Area and helped to end the month with above-average rainfall.