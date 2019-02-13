When will the rain stop?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A trending search on Google is "when will it stop raining?"
The good news is that a break in our story pattern is on the horizon. However it will take several more days of rain to get there.
ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma says to expect rain showers through the upcoming weekend. Drier weather will begin starting Monday February 18.
