Whiteout conditions force closure of I-80 in Sierra

Caltrans has closed an 80 mile stretch Interstate 80 from Applegate at the Nevada state line due to whiteout conditions. (Caltrans/Twitter)

LAKE TAHOE, Nev. --
Heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada mountains has led to some road and school closures in California.

The California Department of Transportation is advising drivers to avoid traveling if possible because heavy snow is expected throughout Monday.

Caltrans has closed an 80 mile stretch Interstate 80 from Applegate to the Nevada state line due to whiteout conditions. Earlier, traffic was held for about two hours after several cars crashed because of a jackknifed trailer truck about 13 miles (21 kilometers) west of Truckee.

KRCR-TV of Redding reports classes at three Shasta County schools were canceled due to snow.

A winter storm sweeping across California and Nevada has dumped at least 8 feet (2.4 meters) of snow over the past two days, with more expected.

Authorities issued blizzard and avalanche warnings for the Sierra through Monday night.

Kirkwood Resort in Tahoe has been closed today because of blizzard conditions. Teams are now on the mountain try to dig out. Kirkwood says it received a foot of snow yesterday alone.

KGO-TV has contributed to this report.
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
