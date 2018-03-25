WEATHER

Why orange snow is blanketing Russian ski slopes

EMBED </>More Videos

The Rosa Khutor Ski Resort in Sochi looks more like Mars than the slopes that recently hosted Olympic events. (Rosa Khutor/Facebook)

SOCHI, Russia --
At one ski resort in Russia, the white stuff is...not white.

Photos and video on social media show the Rosa Khutor Ski Resort in Sochi blanketed in orange snow, which made the slopes look more like the surface of Mars than the hills that hosted events during the 2014 Winter Olympics.

According to meteorologists, the tinted snow is a product of dust from the Sahara and Arabian deserts that blew into the atmosphere and mixed with forming snow.

Despite the discolored snow, the slopes stayed open for business, creating irresistible Instagram fodder for skiers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherrussiasevere weathersnowstormsnowbizarreu.s. & worldski resortsbuzzworthywhat's trending
WEATHER
AccuWeather Forecast: Widespread fog, chance of spotty drizzle
Hurricane Watch issued for parts of Hawaii
East Bay bathed in smoke-driven smog
Air Quality Alert issued for Bay Area
Spare the Air Alert not in effect today
More Weather
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News