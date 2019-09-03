hurricane dorian

Widespread destruction in Bahamas' Marsh Harbour after Hurricane Dorian: VIDEO

MARSH HARBOUR, Bahamas -- Aerial footage obtained exclusively by AccuWeather shows utter devastation in Marsh Harbour, one of the first places in the Bahamas ravaged by then-Category 5 Hurricane Dorian.

The footage showed badly damaged buildings, smaller structures reduced to piles of rubble and badly wind-damaged trees. Across the Bahamas, at least five deaths had been reported as of Tuesday afternoon.

Practically parking over the Bahamas for a day and a half, Dorian continued to pound away at the islands Tuesday in a watery onslaught that devastated thousands of homes, trapped people in attics and crippled hospitals. At least five deaths were reported, with the full extent of the damage far from clear.

The United Nations and the International Red Cross began mobilizing to deal with the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the wake of the most powerful hurricane on record ever to hit the Bahamas.



Dorian's punishing winds and torrential rain battered the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama, which have a combined population of about 70,000 and are known for their marinas, golf courses and all-inclusive resorts. The Grand Bahama airport was under 6 feet (2 meters) of water.

Bahamian officials received a "tremendous" number of calls from people in flooded homes, and desperate callers trying to find loved ones left messages with local radio stations.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfloodingaccuweatherhurricane dorianu.s. & worldhurricanestorm damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE DORIAN
Hurricane Dorian pummels the Bahamas: PHOTOS
LIVE: Tracking Hurricane Dorian
Hurricane Dorian disrupts Bay Area travel plans
Woman shelters 97 dogs as Hurricane Dorian lashes Bahamas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Warriors hold ribbon cutting for Chase Center
Search suspended for possible survivors in deadly boat fire near Santa Cruz Island
LIVE: Tracking Hurricane Dorian
Walmart to stop selling handgun ammunition
Site of Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting reopens
WATCH IN 60: Free SFO parking shortened, Chase Center opening, Facebook considers hiding 'likes'
Natasha Zouves says goodbye to ABC7 for Stanford Fellowship
Show More
Co-owner of Santa Cruz dive-company among missing in deadly boat fire, family says
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in San Jose
AccuWeather Forecast: Minor cooling this week climaxes this weekend
SF woman befriends crows, who leave her gifts
SF condo attack suspect due in court
More TOP STORIES News