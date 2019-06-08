u.s. & world

Mountain Fire flares to more than 7,000 acres north of Phoenix

PHOENIX -- A fire is burning on national forest land north of Phoenix, and authorities believe the blaze was man-made.

Authorities said Saturday that the Mountain Fire had exploded in size to 7,225 acres in Tonto National Forest. Day-use areas and campgrounds near Horseshoe and Bartlett lakes have been closed and people that were already in those areas have been escorted out.

As of late Saturday morning, the fire was 20% contained, according to Arizona Interagency Wildfire Prevention. No homes are threatened.



The fire's massive plume of smoke reached more than 10,000 feet into the air and was detected on National Weather Service radar.



Air tankers and a helicopter were helping nearly 250 first responders fighting the fire. No further information has been released regarding the fire's cause.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

RELATED: Meet the planes and choppers used to fight wildfires in California
EMBED More News Videos

Learn more about some of the airplanes and helicopters used in the battle against California wildfires.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherarizonaforest firefirewildfireu.s. & world
U.S. & WORLD
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Trump slams Baltimore as 'disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess'
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
More TOP STORIES News