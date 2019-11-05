Wildfire smoke impacting Bay Area air quality

*Smoke Advisory*

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Wildfire smoke is impacting Bay Area air quality on Tuesday.The Ranch Fire is burning south of Redding in Tehama County and the Eagle Fire is burning in Lake County.Smoke from both fires is now drifting into the Bay Area, but air quality is not expected to exceed health standards.ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says the unhealthiest air is in the Central Valley, the closest to us in Stockton. It's unhealthy for those most sensitive.As you come closer to the Bay Area, there's a lot of "good" and "moderate" air. What we're watching is the Ranch Fire to our north.Light northerly wind is blowing the greatest amount of smoke south of Redding, to the west of Chico. It's holding most of it there, but every once and a while, some is coming our way.Because of that, for the next 24 to 48 hours, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Smoke Advisory - not a Spare the Air Alert.