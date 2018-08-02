ACCUWEATHER

Wildfire weather: How massive blazes can cause firenadoes, thunderstorms

EMBED </>More Videos

Because intense wildfires generate large amounts of energy in the form of heat, they can create their own weather.

Because severe wildfires generate large amounts of energy in the form of heat, they can create their own weather.

When wildfires are intense, air tends to move much more violently and produce strong gusts, according to AccuWeather. Firenadoes are examples of swirling winds carrying embers and ash that get caught in the violently rising air.

Wildfires can also create their own thunderstorms and create pyrocumulus clouds. While they can bring rain that can help fight the fire, they can also bring dry lightning that can potentially start new fires.
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherstormsevere weatherwildfirebrush firefiretornadou.s. & world
ACCUWEATHER
AccuWeather Forecast: Cooling continues, heat wave next week
Containing vs controlling: Wildfire terms you need to know
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
These tips can help prevent heat-related incidents
Download the ABC7 News AccuWeather app!
More accuweather
WEATHER
AccuWeather Forecast: Cooling continues, heat wave next week
Photos from the wildfires across California
Containing vs controlling: Wildfire terms you need to know
How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
No Spare the Air Alert in effect
More Weather
Top Stories
New mandatory evacuation orders issued due to Mendocino Complex fires
Apple becomes world's first trillion dollar company
WATCH LIVE: Daily White House press briefing
2.9 preliminary magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
Happy National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!
Trump team wants to roll back Obama-era mileage standards
Mollie Tibbetts' family announces $172,000 reward fund
Remains of US soldiers killed in Korean War arrive in Hawaii
Show More
Surgeons' group: Brazilian butt lift most dangerous surgery procedure
Family of Nia Wilson files lawsuit against BART
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Pregnant woman served cleaning solution instead of latte at McDonald's
Report: TSA considers eliminating screenings at some smaller airports
More News