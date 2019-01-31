WEATHER

Will Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow this year?

Is Punxsutawney Phil expected to see his shadow on Groundhog Day? (AccuWeather)

Whether they believe in the predictive powers of "the immortal Punxsutawney Phil" or not, millions of people will be tuning in on Saturday to see whether the famous groundhog sees his shadow.

Phil will be center stage in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania where tens of thousands of people will crowd around to see whether his shadow appears (six more weeks of winter) or doesn't (early spring).

The illustrious rodent has become such a draw, especially since the release of the 1993 film Groundhog Day, that the "Inner Circle" that plans for about 51 weeks out of the year to make sure the event runs smoothly.

This year, AccuWeather forecasts that Phil will see his shadow once again, leading to six more weeks of winter for the United States.
