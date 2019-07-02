Will the fireworks go on? Here's your Bay Area 4th of July forecast

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Fog is expected to play a role during 4th of July celebrations in the Bay Area, including the big fireworks show in San Francisco.ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco has you Independence Day forecast."The weather is going to be phenomenal during the day in the 60s and 70s, maybe a few 80s with a breeze and light humidity," said Nicco.But, Nicco says everything will change once the sun goes down."The fog will roll in at night, especially from San Francisco to Redwood City and from Hayward to El Cerrito. The fog will be increasing around 9:30 p.m. when all the fireworks shows begin," said Nicco.Nicco says the rest of the Bay Area should be pretty clear, clouds will roll in to some neighborhoods once the fireworks are over."Make sure you bundle up."We are going to be in the 50s in most areas, so make sure you take a blanket," said Nicco. "Have a great time and be safe."