Wind Advisory issued for the Bay Area on New Year's Eve

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It will be a windy New Year's Eve all around the Bay Area.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. at least for the San Francisco Bay shoreline, with gusts of around 45 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the mountains and hills above 1,000 feet until 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

ABC7 Meteorologist Mike Nicco says the breezes relax at lower elevations tonight while they continue in our hills and mountains. This leads to a wide range of lows for the first morning of 2019

If you were hoping to ring in 2019 on the slopes -- you may be out of luck. It's not snow, but the wind that's forcing some Tahoe ski resorts to close.



