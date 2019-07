The winds 💨and currents 🌊brought in some cool marine life this weekend! By-the-wind sailors (Velella velella) and a species of pelagic gooseneck barnacles. Did you find anything fun at the beach? (sc) pic.twitter.com/AFhN0xepI9 — Point Reyes NPS (@PointReyesNPS) April 8, 2019

POINT REYES NATIONAL SEASHORE, Calif. (KGO) -- The winds and currents left a beach at Point Reyes National Seashore covered in interesting marine life.Photos and video were posted to the park preserve's official Twitter account.They discovered Velella velella, also known as by-the-wind sailors, and a species of pelagic gooseneck barnacles.