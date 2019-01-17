STORM

PHOTOS: Winds topple massive Ginkgo tree in Larkspur

Luckily no one was hurt when this large tree was knocked down by powerful North Bay winds. (KGO-TV)

LARKSPUR, Calif. (KGO) --
This fallen tree is yet another sign of destruction from all the wind and rain brought by this week's storm.

This photo of the Ginkgo tree was sent to us by an ABC7 viewer out of Larkspur.

Strong winds knocked over the giant tree Thursday morning.

Luckily no one was injured when it fell straight across the front lawn.

This is just one of several toppled trees we've seen this morning.

