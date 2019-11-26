Weather

Windy weather kicks up dust, fans flames

By
Winds were whipping across the Golden State Monday thanks to a cold front that moved through.

Winds in excess of 50mph kicked up dust in San Bernardino County dropping visibility dangerously low across several interstates.

New fires broke out in both Placer County and Santa Barbara County where the winds only helped to fan the flames.

Any wildfires will be short-lived as rain returns to California Tuesday and will last several days, which could end this year's fire season.

