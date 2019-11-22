storm

Winter storm may bring 3 days of rain to Bay Area next week

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area may finally get three consecutive days of wet weather, next week, after a dry start to the rain season, according to ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.

"Fire season ends next week. We will have a heightened fire danger on Monday before steady rain arrives in the Bay Area on Tuesday night," said Nicco.

On Tuesday, the Bay Area will be hit with a 1 on the Storm Impact Scale, followed by chances of rain on Wednesday, and Thursday.

"An area of low pressure will also bring us a chance of thunderstorms, graupel, hail, snow and even breezy conditions," said Nicco.

Mt. Hamilton and Mt. Diablo could get dusted with snow.

"We are getting comfortable telling you that a real storm is on the way," said Nicco. "We will get the timing and the exact amount or rain as we get closer to the event, but for sure the rain season is going to take over next week as the fire season ends."

