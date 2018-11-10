WOOLSEY FIRE

Woolsey Fire whips up 'terrifying' firenado along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu

EMBED </>More Videos

Reporters covering the devastating Woolsey Fire in Southern California were forced to flee as a firenado formed in front of them late Friday. The firenado formed in Malibu along Pacific Coast Highway. (Karen Foshay/KCET via Storyful)

MALIBU, Calif. --
Reporters covering the devastating Woolsey Fire in Southern California were forced to flee as a firenado formed in front of them late Friday.

Karen Foshay shot footage of the firenado -- which she described as a "fire hurricane" -- writing on Instagram that it was "one of the most terrifying events I have experienced."

RELATED: VIDEO: Fire whirl whips around Camp Fire in Butte County

Foshay said the firenado formed in Malibu along Pacific Coast Highway.

"Let's get out of here," somebody can be heard saying in the video as the crew begins to retreat.

Officials said 109 square miles had burned north and east of Los Angeles, including in Malibu, home to many Hollywood stars.

RELATED: 'Firenado' vs. 'fire whirl' - an expert explains the difference

More than 250,000 people were ordered to evacuate as the Woolsey and nearby Hill fires raged. Officials say at least 150 homes have been destroyed, though that number is expected to surge as firefighters search through cities including Thousand Oaks and Malibu.

SEE ALSO: How massive blazes can cause firenadoes, thunderstorms
EMBED More News Videos

Because intense wildfires generate large amounts of energy in the form of heat, they can create their own weather.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersevere weatherWoolsey Firefirebrush firewildfiresouthern californiahighway 1californiaMalibuLos Angeles County
Related
Wildfire weather: How large blazes can cause firenadoes, thunderstorms
WOOLSEY FIRE
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn in Ventura County
'Bachelor' mansion threatened by Woolsey Fire
California wildfires affect practices for Rams, Raiders
Woolsey Fire chars 35,000 acres, 250K under evacuations
More Woolsey Fire
WEATHER
Accuweather Forecast: Poor air quality throughout the weekend
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn in Ventura County
In Concord and Walnut Creek, some brave the smoky air
More Weather
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Updates on the Camp Fire in Butte County
California firefighters blast President Trump over wildfire tweets
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
VIDEO: A look at the devastation in Butte County from Camp Fire
Does wearing a mask when it's smoky outside work?
Teacher: Bus drivers evacuated students amid California fire
Dispatch calls suggest PG&E power lines may have started Camp Fire
'Bachelor' mansion threatened by Woolsey Fire
Show More
Butte County Fire: How you can help the victims
Napa foot races canceled due to poor air quality from Camp Fire smoke
Pair of earthquakes shake Vallejo area within minutes of each other
String of six suspicious fires under investigation in SF's Golden Gate Park
Camp Fire evacuees fleeing flames overwhelm Chico evacuation center
More News