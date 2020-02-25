Harvey Weinstein hospitalized with chest pains ahead of transfer to Rikers Island

By
NEW YORK -- Harvey Weinstein is hospitalized in New York City after suffering chest pains ahead of being transferred to jail.

The disgraced movie mogul was supposed to be transferred to Rikers Island after his sexual assault and third-degree rape conviction.

Tuesday morning, Weinstein's lawyer said they will definitely appeal as his client recovers at Bellevue Hospital.

Weinstein was strapped down to a stretcher in the back of an ambulance, still wearing his suit.

The former movie executive was found guilty of the third-degree rape of Jessica Mann in 2013 and guilty of sexually assaulting Mimi Haleyi in 2006.

However, he was acquitted on the more serious charges, including predatory sex assault, which carried a maximum life sentence.

His lawyers and the Manhattan district attorney spoke out after the verdict.

"These are eight women who pulled our justice system into the 21st century by declaring that rape is rape, and sexual assault is sexual assault, no matter what," Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said.

"The evidence was not so powerful. Jurors normally don't deliberate for five days, over a weekend so it's really seven days. So it wasn't so that there was such overpowering evidence," said Arthur Aidala, defense attorney.

Actress Annabella Sciorra who testified against Weinstein had this to say: "I spoke for myself and with the strength of the 80-plus victims of Harvey Weinstein in my heart. While we hope for continued righteous outcomes...we can never regret breaking the silence."

The 67-year-old is facing 25 years in prison. He could be locked up until he's in his 90s.

Weinstein's sentencing is set for March 11.
