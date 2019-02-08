A Wells Fargo Bank in Pleasanton was robbed Friday, according to police.Police say they are searching for multiple suspects after the incident at 4969 Hopyard Road.The suspect vehicle is a brown, Honda CRV with license plate number 5USY995.The car was last seen on Muirwood Dr., "occupied by four males in black hoodies."No further descriptions were provided.The following intersections are closed for a police search:- Stoneridge Dr./Hopyeard Rd.- Hopyard Rd./Inglewood Dr.- Muirwood Dr./Hillview Ct.- Muirwood Dr./Olive Dr.