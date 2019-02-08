PLEASANTON, Calif. --A Wells Fargo Bank in Pleasanton was robbed Friday, according to police.
Police say they are searching for multiple suspects after the incident at 4969 Hopyard Road.
The suspect vehicle is a brown, Honda CRV with license plate number 5USY995.
The car was last seen on Muirwood Dr., "occupied by four males in black hoodies."
No further descriptions were provided.
The following intersections are closed for a police search:
- Stoneridge Dr./Hopyeard Rd.
- Hopyard Rd./Inglewood Dr.
- Muirwood Dr./Hillview Ct.
- Muirwood Dr./Olive Dr.
