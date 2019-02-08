Wells Fargo Bank robbed in Pleasanton, police close major intersections in search for suspects

Wells Fargo working to resolve widespread outage. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 4:30pm on February 7, 2019.

PLEASANTON, Calif. --
A Wells Fargo Bank in Pleasanton was robbed Friday, according to police.

Police say they are searching for multiple suspects after the incident at 4969 Hopyard Road.

The suspect vehicle is a brown, Honda CRV with license plate number 5USY995.

The car was last seen on Muirwood Dr., "occupied by four males in black hoodies."

No further descriptions were provided.

The following intersections are closed for a police search:

- Stoneridge Dr./Hopyeard Rd.
- Hopyard Rd./Inglewood Dr.
- Muirwood Dr./Hillview Ct.
- Muirwood Dr./Olive Dr.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC7 News for updates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wells fargobankbank robberyinvestigationroad closurePleasanton
Top Stories
Armed man barricaded in Denny's restaurant in Campbell
Oakland students march in support of teachers in labor negotiations
Alameda police search for suspect in student assault at Island High School
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Chill and unsettled weekend
NTSB arrives in SF to investigate gas pipe line explosion
Wells Fargo working to resolve outage
Caltrans monitoring concrete repairs on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
Show More
Albert Finney, star of 'Tom Jones,' dies at 82
Source provides theory on why concrete is falling from Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
VIDEO: Rat scurries through part of LA City Hall amid typhus issue
Acting attorney general faces grilling from House Democrats
10 dead and 3 hurt in fire at Brazilian soccer team complex
More News