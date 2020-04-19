San Francisco Wells Fargo branch left unlocked, ABC7 reporter calls police

Went in a @WellsFargo Bank and the teller’s had all gone home and forgot to lock the bank. @SFPD responded very quickly after I called them. Bazaar! pic.twitter.com/66EXV9KsSp — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) April 18, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC7 News Reporter Lyanne Melendez walked into the Wells Fargo bank on California Street in San Francisco's Laurel Village and discovered the bank was open -- but all the employees had gone home.The bank is only open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays.After she walked around the bank and called out to employees, she discovered no one was there.Police later showed up to see if there was foul play, but did not notice any signs.It appears to be case of forgetting to lock the bank.Check out the Lyanne's video above chronicling the experience at the San Francisco bank.