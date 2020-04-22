wendy's

Wendy's to give out free chicken nuggets nationwide on Friday

Wendy's is giving away free chicken nuggets to all customers on Friday, April 24.

It all started with a tweet from the fast food chain on Monday, asking people to give a shout out to individuals across the U.S. who are going above and beyond to help make our communities a little brighter during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"From parents moonlighting as teachers, truck drivers, grocery workers, nurses and more, Wendy's is shining a light on people doing good, sharing stories of those most deserving of a GroupNug."



The responses to the tweet gave the restaurant the idea to spread love to everyone.

"Wendy's restaurant teams across the nation have been living out one of Wendy's most important values - Do the Right Thing - by helping their communities wherever they can during this unprecedented time," said Carl Loredo, Wendy's U.S. Chief Marketing Officer. "These actions shine a light on so many individuals both in Wendy's and across the nation doing good for others. We want to show our appreciation with our GroupNug offer for the entire country."



How it works:
On April 24, simply go through your local Wendy's drive-thru and receive a free 4-pc chicken nugget (crispy or spicy). No purchase is necessary.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfree foodu.s. & worldwendy's
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
WENDY'S
Wendy's declares breakfast war against McDonald's
Wendy's employees fired after man takes bath in restaurant sink
Wendy's to launch new, expanded breakfast menu
Wendy's breakfast menu to roll out nationwide in 2020
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Newsom to give update on CA reopening timeline
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Coronavirus updates: Face coverings rules enforced in several Bay Area counties
'Super Science with Drew': Watch Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Santa Clara Co. says 3 died of COVID-19 before US's 1st recorded death
Check out our new ABC7 News streaming app
College admissions experts give advice amid COVID-19 crisis
Show More
CDC head warns of 2nd COVID-19 wave that could be worse
Bay Area grocery store workers fear for safety amid COVID-19 crisis
As people stay home, Earth becomes wilder and cleaner
Kristin Smart case: Search warrant served in LA County
PG&E CEO to retire in June, interim CEO named
More TOP STORIES News