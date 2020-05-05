Coronavirus California

Wendy's reporting supply chain problems at some San Jose locations

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Some items on Wendy's menu at San Jose locations are unavailable because of interruptions with their supply chain.

The fast food chain is putting up signs on its drive-thru menu in some San Jose locations that say "We are currently experiencing interruptions in our supply chain which may affect the availability of certain products."

There are several items have been crossed off the menu that says they are no longer available. That includes certain hamburgers, salads and fruits, and part of the kids' meal menu.

Wendy's has released the following statement:
"It is widely known that beef suppliers across North America are currently facing production challenges. We continue to supply hamburgers to all of our restaurants, with deliveries two or three times a week, which is consistent with normal delivery schedules. However, some of our menu items may be temporarily limited at some restaurants in this current environment. We're working diligently to minimize the impact to our customers and restaurants, and continue to work with our supplier partners to monitor this closely."

