West Point cadet from Concord dies after skiing accident

EMBED <>More Videos

West Point Cadet Peter Zhu, a native of Concord, has died from injuries he sustained while skiing on the academy grounds.

WEST POINT, N.Y. -- The U.S. Military Academy at West Point is mourning the death of a cadet who suffered fatal injuries while skiing.

West Point officials say Cadet Peter Zhu died Thursday of injuries he sustained while skiing on Feb. 23 at Victor Constant Ski Area on the academy grounds.

The 21-year-old Zhu was found unresponsive by a fellow skier and was later airlifted to Westchester County Medical Center. His death is under investigation.

West Point Superintendent Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams says the pain of Zhu's death "will be felt for a long time."

Zhu was from Concord, California. He attended Holy Rosary Catholic School in Antioch. Zhu was president of the Cadet Medical Society and was planning to attend medical school at the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
concordnew yorkmilitaryskiing
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Oakland teachers' union postpones vote on tentative agreement
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Family at center of tragic Emeryville crash speaks out
Sanders launches 2020 presidential bid in Brooklyn
Video shows SF Giants CEO Larry Baer in altercation with wife
Accuweather Forecast: Morning rain, afternoon showers
SpaceX launches first craft into space since 2011
Show More
No criminal charges for San Mateo Co. deputies in Tasing death
Guerneville residents get first look at flooding damage
Teacher's union reach tentative agreement made with Oakland Unified
Suspect in assault caught on video on UC Berkeley campus arrested
San Jose's oldest full-service restaurant closes its doors
More TOP STORIES News