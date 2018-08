Western Fire burning in Mendocino Co. is 50 percent contained

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:

A fire burning in Mendocino County has prompted evacuations Wednesday evening. Cal Fire says the 45-acre Western Fire is 50 percent contained and they have stopped the forward spread.Evacuations are underway off Highway 101 south of Hopland. Click here for evacuation information from Cal Fire.Fire crews have been battling the Mendocino Complex fires , consisting of the Ranch Fire and River Fire in Mendocino and Lake Counties that have increased to 90,912 acres and are 24 percent contained.