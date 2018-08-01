COMPLEX FIRE

Western Fire burning in Mendocino County forces evacuations

EMBED </>More Videos

A fire burning in Mendocino County has prompted evacuations Wednesday evening. (KGO)

HOPLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A fire burning in Mendocino County has prompted evacuations Wednesday evening.

RELATED: The latest evacuation orders for Shasta County's Carr Fire, Mendocino County's Complex Fire

The Western Fire has burned 50 acres according to Cal Fire. Evacuations are underway off Highway 101 south of Hopland. Click here for evacuation information from Cal Fire.

Fire crews have been battling the Mendocino Complex fires, consisting of the Ranch Fire and River Fire in Mendocino and Lake Counties that have increased to 90,912 acres and are 24 percent contained.

MAPS: Wildfires burning across California

Get the latest on the Carr Fire here, the Complex Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firecal firefirefightersevacuationwildfireComplex FireUkiahMendocino
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
Photos from the wildfires across California
PHOTOS: Apocalyptic Carr Fire burns through Shasta County
Complex Fires in Mendocino, Lake counties grow to over 30,000 acres, 10 percent contained
Facebook activates safety check for Carr Fire evacuees
COMPLEX FIRE
Santa Rosa survivors give advice to those displaced by Complex Fires
Crews making headway in Lake County's River Fire
VIDEO: Eel Fire becomes third blaze to erupt in Mendocino County
Mendocino Complex fires increase to more than 90,000 acres
More Complex Fire
Top Stories
ABC7 helps fire evacuee reunite with horse found in Carr Fire burn area
Santa Rosa survivors give advice to those displaced by Complex Fires
Crews making headway in Lake County's River Fire
Family of Nia Wilson files lawsuit against BART
Alert issued for salads, wraps from Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Kroger due to parasite worry
Vehicle maintenance could help prevent local fires
VIDEO: Bald eagle poses for airport security camera
VIDEOS: Family, 49ers legends speak at Dwight Clark memorial
Show More
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
BEFORE AND AFTER: Redding neighborhood destroyed by Carr Fire
Consumer Catch-up: Salad and wrap recall, Southwest ditching peanuts
Cupertino Hyperloop? It could be the first in the Bay Area
San Francisco Mayor London Breed signs her first budget
More News