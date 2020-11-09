$1,000 Holiday Shopping GIVEAWAY from Westfield Valley Fair!

To kick off the festive season, we're giving away a $1,000 gift card to spend at Westfield Valley Fair, Silicon Valley's premiere shopping destination.
Enter on Instagram:
1. Follow @WestfieldVF and @ABC7newsbayarea
2. Tag at least 3 friends in the comments
Shop early and safely (both in-store and curbside) at tons of #WestfieldVF's new retailers (including Gucci, Aritzia, Apple, Peloton, and more), enjoy outdoor dining (at new restaurants like Shake Shack, Bamboo Sushi, and Salt and Straw), hand sanitizer stations, Concierge, the Digital District (featuring solely direct-to-consumer brands making their brick-and-mortar debut), and stay tuned for safe holiday activations that will be coming soon!
We'll announce the winner on Instagram at @ABC7newsbayarea on 11/23/20. Good luck to all!
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 11/22/20 at 10:00am PT. Open to legal residents living within the DMA of KGO-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one (1) entry per person during the Entry Period, regardless of the number of Instagram accounts a person may have. You are providing your information to ABC7 and not to Instagram as this Sweepstakes is not sponsored, endorsed or administered by Instagram, nor is Instagram associated with this Sweepstakes in any way. For full details, including eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations, see Official Rules at the link in our bio. Void where prohibited.
Enter on Instagram @WestfieldVF and @ABC7newsbayarea now through 11/22/20 at 10:00 a.m. PT
