workplace

Bosses choosing to avoid WFH rules for office return, according to new survey

EMBED <>More Videos

Bosses don't follow their own WFH rules, survey

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you have ever felt like your boss is able to get away with more than you during the WFH period of the COVID-19 pandemic, then you are not alone.

More than a third of non-executive workers, or 35%, have gone back into the office five days a week, compared to just 19% of their executive counterparts, according to a new report from Bloomberg.


RELATED: Jury awards $450,000 to employee who declined office birthday party

The survey was completed by the Future Forum research group, which is backed by the messaging service, Slack.

Employees that have been unhappy with their flexibility and office return policies were also now found to be three times as likely to say they will 'definitely' look for a new job in the coming year, according to the report.


RELATED: Great Resignation: More than 1/3 of US companies surveyed report 'unsafe' turnover rate
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessworkplace
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WORKPLACE
Jury awards $450,000 to employee who declined office birthday party
Proposal to change CA workweek to 32 hours for larger companies
Two former East Bay MUD employees allege discrimination
Do you still work even during a vacation?
TOP STORIES
420 celebrations hope to become big boost for local businesses
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Doctors, scientists sound off on dropped masking requirement
Officials ID suspect in massive SJ Home Depot fire
List of Bay Area airports, public transit still requiring masks
Johnny Depp resumes testimony in defamation case against Heard
EXCLUSIVE: Local supervisor ends vacation to help Ukrainian refugees
Show More
U.S. Secret Service officers shoot 'intruder' in DC: Feds
Russia hits Ukrainian cities, pours more troops into war
SF woman accused of flying to Michigan to 'meet-up' with teen boy
Baby bubble bath recalled due to possible bacterial contamination
Store owners awarded $150K after alleged racial profiling by police
More TOP STORIES News