Bosses choosing to avoid WFH rules for office return, according to new survey

More than a third of non-executive workers, or 35%, have gone back into the office five days a week, compared to just 19% of their executive counterparts, according to a new report from Bloomberg.
The survey was completed by the Future Forum research group, which is backed by the messaging service, Slack.
Employees that have been unhappy with their flexibility and office return policies were also now found to be three times as likely to say they will 'definitely' look for a new job in the coming year, according to the report.
