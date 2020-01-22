lunar new year

VIDEO: Lucky foods and traditions for Lunar New Year

By Juan Carlos Guerrero
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's Chinatown is adorned in color with red envelopes and orange citrus trees.

But you have to look a little deeper to get a clearer picture of all the traditions that make up the Lunar New Year celebration.

Watch the video above as Roy Chan of the Chinatown Community Development Center explains the symbols and customs of this ancient celebration.

RELATED: Chinese New Year taboos and traditions

This is the Year of the Rat. The rat, which represents vitality, is the first animal in the Chinese zodiac. People born in the Year of the Rat are believed to be clever, quick thinkers and successful.

You were likely born in the Year of the Rat if you were born after late January in 1912,1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996 and 2020.

A San Francisco dessert shop, Dragon Papa Dessert, is one of less than a handful of places that make Dragon's Beard candy, which was first made about 2,000 years ago for the Chinese emperor. It is made by stretching and twisting a disc of raw molasses.



This year's Chinese New Year Parade in San Francisco will be held on February 8, 2020.

Check out more stories about the Lunar New Year.
