VIDEO: Lucky foods and traditions for Lunar New Year

But you have to look a little deeper to get a clearer picture of all the traditions that make up the Lunar New Year celebration.
Watch the video above as Roy Chan of the Chinatown Community Development Center explains the symbols and customs of this ancient celebration.
This is the Year of the Rat. The rat, which represents vitality, is the first animal in the Chinese zodiac. People born in the Year of the Rat are believed to be clever, quick thinkers and successful.
You were likely born in the Year of the Rat if you were born after late January in 1912,1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996 and 2020.
This year's Chinese New Year Parade in San Francisco will be held on February 8, 2020.
