What Really Matters: A Mother's Day to remember

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In his weekly, on-air commentary, ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley with a special thank you to all of the special women in our lives on this most unusual Mother's Day.

I lost my mom three years ago, May 7, just before Mother's Day. As a result, Mother's Day has taken on a new layer of meaning for my three siblings and me. All four of us were extremely close to our mother, Betty. We called her every day, sometimes several times a day. She was an incredibly dedicated and caring mother to all of us-- our protector, cheerleader and, as adults, our friend.

If she were still alive, she would be worried almost every moment of the day about our safety during this pandemic. As I reflect on her role in our lives, I am especially aware of the dedication and sacrifice that mother's are making during this crisis with the added stress of the health risk and economic impact the pandemic is having. Happy Mother's Day!
