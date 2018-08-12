What to do if you're returning to a flooded home

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's what to do after you return to your home in a flood. (Accuweather)

After a flood, homeowners can take steps to ensure the safety of their houses and give them the best outcome possible with the insurance company.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) warns that you should check for any visible structural damage, such as warping, loosened or cracked foundation elements, cracks, and holes before entering the home and contact utility companies if you suspect damage to water, gas, electric, and sewer lines. Watch the Accuweather video above to see what steps to take in your home after flood waters subside.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
severe weatheraccuweather
Top Stories
Oakland police officer critically injured in vehicle accident
Salesforce Transit Center opens for first weekday commute
Bayer shares plunge in wake of Monsanto weed killer verdict
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit
Trump to sign defense authorization bill bearing John McCain's name
Bay Point residents warned about air from brush fire
East Bay friends hold prayer service for Mollie Tibbetts
Hundreds gather to watch Perseid Meteor Shower in Oakland
Show More
2 18-year-olds die in Walnut Creek crash, teen driver faces DUI, manslaughter charges
VIDEO: Here are the delicious foods making mouths sing at Outside Lands
Searching for the American Dream with 2 Elvis impersonators on Hollywood Boulevard
Decomposing body found in column of SoCal supermarket
Charlottesville victim's mother: 'So much healing to do'
More News