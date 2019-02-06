What we know about gas explosion in San Francisco

A gas leak that led to a major explosion and fire evacuated residents and shut down streets in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon.The ABC7 News I-Team's Dan Noyes was on air for hours covering the fire, and has lots of information about PG&E and the company that was doing the digging that led to today's explosion.MCI Metro/Verizon had the permit to dig on the street today, but a third party contractor was actually doing the work, Dan reports.That company is MasTec, a construction company based out of Coral Gables, Florida.They apparently have an office in Walnut Creek, and it was their crew of 8-10 workers, one of them operating that excavator, that cut into the 12-inch gas main.