Golden Globe Winners 2020: See the full winners list, nominees

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- Wondering who won at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards? Here's the full list of Golden Globes winners and nominees:
Best motion picture, drama:
WINNER: "1917"
"The Irishman"; "Marriage Story"; "Joker"; "The Two Popes."
Best motion picture, musical or comedy:
WINNER: "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"
"Dolemite Is My Name"; "Jojo Rabbit"; "Knives Out"; "Rocketman."
Best foreign language film:
WINNER: "Parasite"
"The Farewell"; "Les Misérables"; "Pain and Glory"
Best animated motion picture:
WINNER: "Missing Link"
"Frozen 2"; "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"; "The Lion King"; "Toy Story 4."
Best actress in a motion picture, drama:
WINNER: Renée Zellweger, "Judy"
Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"; Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story"; Saoirse Ronan, "Little Women"; Charlize Theron, "Bombshell"
Best actor in a motion picture, drama:
WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"
Christian Bale, "Ford v Ferrari"; Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory"; Adam Driver, "Marriage Story"; Jonathan Pryce, "The Two Popes."
Best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy:
WINNER: Awkwafina, "The Farewell"
Ana de Armas, "Knives Out"; Beanie Feldstein, "Booksmart"; Emma Thompson, "Late Night"; Cate Blanchett "Where'd You Go, Bernadette."
Best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy:
WINNER: Taron Egerton, "Rocketman"
Daniel Craig, "Knives Out"; Roman Griffin Davis, "Jojo Rabbit"; Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"; Eddie Murphy, "Dolemite Is My Name."
Best actor in a TV drama:
WINNER: Brian Cox, "Succession"
Kit Harington, "Game of Thrones"; Rami Malek, "Mr. Robot"; Tobias Menzies, "The Crown"; Billy Porter, "Pose".
Best actress in a TV musical or comedy:
WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"
Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"; Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; Kirsten Dunst, "On Becoming a God in Central Florida"; Natasha Lyonne, "Russian Doll"
Best comedy or musical TV series:
WINNER: "Fleabag"
"Barry"; "The Kominsky Method"; "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; "The Politician."
Best drama TV series:
WINNER: "Succession"
"Big Little Lies"; "The Crown"; "Killing Eve"; "The Morning Show"
Best director:
WINNER: Sam Mendes, "1917"
Bong Joon Ho, "Parasite"; Todd Phillips, "Joker"; Martin Scorsese, "The Irishman"; Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood."
Best screenplay, motion picture:
WINNER: Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood"
Noah Baumbach, "Marriage Story"; Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won, "Parasite"; Anthony McCarten, "The Two Popes"; Steven Zaillian, "The Irishman."
Best original song:
WINNER: "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" from "Rocketman," music by Elton John, lyrics by Bernie Taupin
"Beautiful Ghosts" from "Cats," music and lyrics by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Taylor Swift; "Into the Unknown" from "Frozen 2," music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez; "Spirit" from "The Lion King," music and lyrics by Timothy McKenzie, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Beyoncé; "Stand Up" from "Harriet," music and lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell, Cynthia Erivo.
Best original score:
WINNER: Hildur Gudnadottir, "Joker"
"Alexandre Desplat, "Little Women"; Randy Newman, "Marriage Story"; Thomas Newman, "1917"; Daniel Pemberton, "Motherless Brooklyn."
Best supporting actress in a motion picture:
WINNER: Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"
Kathy Bates, "Richard Jewell"; Annette Bening, "The Report"; Jennifer Lopez, "Hustlers"; Margot Robbie, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood."
Best supporting actor in a motion picture:
WINNER: Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"
Tom Hanks, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"; Anthony Hopkins, "The Two Popes"; Al Pacino, "The Irishman"; Joe Pesci, "The Irishman"
Best limited series or TV movie are:
WINNER: "Chernobyl"
"Catch-22"; "Fosse/Verdon"; "The Loudest Voice"; "Unbelievable."
Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy:
WINNER: Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"
Ben Platt, "The Politician"; Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"; Bill Hader, "Barry"; Paul Rudd, "Living with Yourself";
Best actress in a TV series, drama:
WINNER: Olivia Colman, "The Crown"
Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"; Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"; Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"; Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show."
Best actress in a limited series or TV movie:
WINNER: Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon"
Kaitlyn Dever, "Unbelievable"; Joey King, "The Act"; Helen Mirren, "Catherine the Great"; Merritt Wever, "Unbelievable"
Best actor in a limited series or TV movie:
WINNER: Russell Crowe, "The Loudest Voice"
Christopher Abbott, "Catch-22"; Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Spy"; Jared Harris, "Chernobyl"; Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon."
Best supporting actress in series, limited series or TV movie:
WINNER: Patricia Arquette, "The Act"
Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"; Toni Collette, "Unbelievable"; Meryl Streep, "Big Little Lies"; Emily Watson, "Chernobyl."
Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie:
WINNER: Stellan Skarsgard, "Chernobyl"
Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"; Kieran Culkin, "Succession"; Andrew Scott, "Fleabag"; Henry Winkler, "Barry."
