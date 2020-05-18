apple

Apple outlines procedures for reopening Apple Stores amid coronavirus pandemic

As Apple begins opening stores in the U.S., it will be handing out masks that will be mandatory to customers who don't have one, doing temperature checks and limiting the number of people inside.

The new policies were outlined in an open letter posted to Apple's website Sunday. Apple also said it will post "health questions" in the stores that are intended to "screen for those with symptoms - like cough or fever - or who have had recent exposure to someone infected with COVID19."

The company explained that it will perform deep cleanings at stores throughout the day and will continue to encourage the use of curbside drop-off and pickup.

Apple said it has reopened nearly 100 stores of its approximately 500 stores worldwide, adding that its policies have been informed by its experience re-opening stores in Greater China for the past several months.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
