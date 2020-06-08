WATCH TODAY: State Superintendent to discuss guidance for reopening California schools

LIFE AFTER COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms, schools, sports will look like when they reopen
Thurmond will hold a news conference at 11:15 a.m. to discuss the recommendations for schools.
He, along with leaders from the California Department of Education, will walk through the key points within the guidance document, which was posted online Friday.
The topics they're expected to discuss are physical distancing guidelines, face coverings and symptom screening for schools planning in-person instruction in the near future.
Thurmond's discussion comes days after Governor Gavin Newsom said schools, day camps, bars gyms and professional sports were able to reopen with modifications starting this Friday.
We will be streaming the State Superintendent's announcement here live at 11:15 a.m. Check back for updates.
