Shelter in place fatigue: Crowds out across Bay Area though stay-at-home order remains in effect

RELATED: Bay Area shelter-in-place: County health officers answer 5 confusing questions
Seven weeks at home has been a long time for Roxanna Rojas from Oakland and she's not alone. Lake Merritt was crowded with folks getting sun and exercise Saturday.
"The lake is one of the few places that we can come because parks are closed," said Rojas.
Last weekend, the lake looked a lot like pre-COVID-19, with not much social distancing happening, prompting the mayor to send a warning, give the lake a break.
"Lake Merritt is getting too crowded please recreate someplace else," said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA: Huge crowd gathers in Sacramento, SF, SoCal to demand Gov. Newsom lift COVID-19 restriction
Oakland Police officers were on duty to discourage any large gatherings.
Despite that, many say things are changing.
"There's a lot more traffic and people," said Lucky Thompson from Oakland.
Volunteers from the SFPD were handing out masks on the Marina Green in San Francisco.
Got Mask? @SFPD volunteers are passing them out at #SF Marina Green to folks who don’t have one. #Masks pic.twitter.com/ZiteGsoyhL— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) May 3, 2020
On Ocean Beach, 'No Parking' signs have deterred many from driving here.
RELATED: Gov. Gavin Newsom says California may be 'days, not weeks' from further reopening
Governor Gavin Newsom came close to issuing an ultimatum Friday, saying the shelter-in place-order is close to being modified but that depends on the behavior of the public especially beach-goers in Southern California.
"If we have the kind of weekend I expect we will and don't see huge crowds descend, then we'll be in a position Monday or Tuesday with new strengths and partnerships," said Newsom.
The Marin County Sheriff's Department tweeted the stay at home order is still happening and would be enforced.
The Stay at 🏠 Order is still in affect. Non-essential 🚙 is still a violation. We will be patrolling the county looking for those that are in violation and enforcing when necessary. Travel for essential purposes only.— Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) May 2, 2020
Stay at 🏠 and save lives! Don’t put our community at risk. pic.twitter.com/rnb8DLx4ej
For the most part, first responders say the Bay Area is doing its part, wearing face coverings and staying home to help to flatten the curve of the deadly pandemic.
"Thank you, thank you to the community, without your support we'd be in a worse spot than we are today," said SFFD Lieutenant Jonathan Baxter.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19