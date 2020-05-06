WATCH LIVE: Newsom to reveal guidelines to reopen California businesses Friday

RELATED: Everything we know (and don't) about CA businesses opening Friday and what comes next
Earlier in the week, the governor announced some retail and manufacturing businesses would be allowed to reopen starting Friday, May 8. However, they'll have to follow strict safety and hygiene protocols, which he said he'd discuss in his daily press conference at noon.
Some businesses included in the state's "Stage 2" of reopening will be allowed to resume operations starting Friday, May 8, including bookstores, clothing stores, toy stores, florists and others. Associated manufacturers that support those retail supply chains will also be allowed to resume production.
At this time, office buildings, dine-in restaurants and shopping malls will not be allowed to reopen.
Newsom emphasized that local officials still have the authority to accelerate or slow down reopening at the county level.
"We are not telling locals that believe it's too soon, too fast to modify. We believe those local communities that have separate timelines should be afforded the capacity to advance those timelines," he said, citing the Bay Area's "stricter guidelines."
"If they choose not to come into compliance with the state guidelines, they have that right," the governor said.
More rural or remote counties with fewer COVID-19 cases will also be allowed to reopen businesses sooner, the governor said, as long as their decisions don't risk the "the health of the entire state."
