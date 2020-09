When will smoke clear and air quality improve in the Bay Area? It could be days, meteorologist says

EMBED >More News Videos The apocalyptic orange skies in the Bay Area on Wednesday were pretty unexpected, even though we have been experiencing smoky skies for weeks. Check out this before-and-after video captured by DRONEVIEW7, which shows the shocking difference.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The sky over the Bay Area is a lot less orange Thursday morning, but that's not necessarily a good thing.The air quality is actually worse despite the change in hue from bright orange to dull gray, says ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.San Francisco and Marin County had very unhealthy air at 8:30 a.m., while much of the Peninsula, North Bay and East Bay were dealing with unhealthy air quality levels."Our marine layer that saved us yesterday has been polluted," says Nicco. "It has smoke in it and it's mainly coming from Oregon and the dangerous and deadly wildfires there."Nicco expects air quality to hover in the unhealthy range through Saturday morning. Spare the Air alerts will likely be extended through Saturday, he says.It's not until Sunday that we might see some relief."That's when we get a major push in the winds from west to east. That pattern will start to clear us out and cool us down," Nicco says.That could change if more wildfires break out or fire conditions worsen over the next few days, and everyone is hoping that won't be the case.