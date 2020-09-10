When will smoke clear and air quality improve in the Bay Area? It could be days, meteorologist says

LIVE: Track air quality levels impacted by smoke from wildfires
The air quality is actually worse despite the change in hue from bright orange to dull gray, says ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.
San Francisco and Marin County had very unhealthy air at 8:30 a.m., while much of the Peninsula, North Bay and East Bay were dealing with unhealthy air quality levels.
"Our marine layer that saved us yesterday has been polluted," says Nicco. "It has smoke in it and it's mainly coming from Oregon and the dangerous and deadly wildfires there."
BEFORE AND AFTER: DRONEVIEW7 captures shocking transition to orange San Francisco skies
Nicco expects air quality to hover in the unhealthy range through Saturday morning. Spare the Air alerts will likely be extended through Saturday, he says.
It's not until Sunday that we might see some relief.
"That's when we get a major push in the winds from west to east. That pattern will start to clear us out and cool us down," Nicco says.
That could change if more wildfires break out or fire conditions worsen over the next few days, and everyone is hoping that won't be the case.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
ABC7 News' Norma Yuriar contributed to this report.