smoke

When will smoke clear and air quality improve in the Bay Area? It could be days, meteorologist says

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The sky over the Bay Area is a lot less orange Thursday morning, but that's not necessarily a good thing.

LIVE: Track air quality levels impacted by smoke from wildfires

The air quality is actually worse despite the change in hue from bright orange to dull gray, says ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.

San Francisco and Marin County had very unhealthy air at 8:30 a.m., while much of the Peninsula, North Bay and East Bay were dealing with unhealthy air quality levels.

"Our marine layer that saved us yesterday has been polluted," says Nicco. "It has smoke in it and it's mainly coming from Oregon and the dangerous and deadly wildfires there."

BEFORE AND AFTER: DRONEVIEW7 captures shocking transition to orange San Francisco skies
EMBED More News Videos

The apocalyptic orange skies in the Bay Area on Wednesday were pretty unexpected, even though we have been experiencing smoky skies for weeks. Check out this before-and-after video captured by DRONEVIEW7, which shows the shocking difference.



Nicco expects air quality to hover in the unhealthy range through Saturday morning. Spare the Air alerts will likely be extended through Saturday, he says.

It's not until Sunday that we might see some relief.

"That's when we get a major push in the winds from west to east. That pattern will start to clear us out and cool us down," Nicco says.

That could change if more wildfires break out or fire conditions worsen over the next few days, and everyone is hoping that won't be the case.


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


ABC7 News' Norma Yuriar contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersan franciscooaklandmarinsanta rosahealthaccuweatherfireair qualitywildfirecal firespare the airsmoke
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
VIDEOS: Apocalyptic orange skies seen across Bay Area
SMOKE
LIVE: Gray skies envelope the Bay Area
What to know about the deadly Bear Fire burning near Oroville
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
Air quality experts share tips for taking safety to next level
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Gray skies envelope the Bay Area
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
SF hair salon to shut down after Speaker Pelosi's visit
VIDEOS: Apocalyptic orange skies seen across Bay Area
AccuWeather Forecast: Sky not as orange, worse air quality today
Before & after: Drone shows transition to orange skies in SF
Air quality experts share tips for taking safety to next level
Show More
Diana Rigg, 'The Avengers' and 'Game of Thrones' star, dies
Huge fire breaks out at Beirut port a month after explosion
Here's why wildfire smoke turns the sky orange
East Bay residents attempt 'normal' day under flaming red sky
If air quality isn't bad, why is the sky so orange?
More TOP STORIES News