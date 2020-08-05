MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
Full Story
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Building A Better Bay Area - Take Action
7 On Your Side & Friday Free Stuff
I-Team
Localish
ABC7 Original Videos
Feel Good Stories
Weather
DroneView7 Videos
Sports & Dubs On 7
Technology & Business
US & World
Health and Coronavirus
California
Station Info
About ABC7 Bay Area
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
#ABC7Now: Connect with ABC7
Take Action in Your Community
ABC7 Jobs & Internships
Contests, Promotions, & Rules
shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
ABC7 Midday Live
ABC7 Specials
Bay Area LIFE
With Authority Podcast
TV Listings
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
COVID-19 schools: What classrooms and campuses could look like in the coronavirus era
KGO
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
App users: For a better experience,
click here to view the story in a new window
Report a correction or typo
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus live updates: COVID-19 cases underreported in California
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
WATCH TODAY: Santa Clara Co. health officer gives COVID-19 update
Armed suspect arrested at Santa Clara Co. Jail parking lot
FBI serves search warrant at YouTuber Jake Paul's home
Map: Bay Area school district reopening plans here
Lebanon putting some Beirut port officials on house arrest
Show More
Biden won't go to Milwaukee for acceptance speech: Sources
Pandemic pod dangers: Here's what parents need to know
AccuWeather forecast: Feels like fall today, drizzle, breezy, limited sunshine
How long should COVID-19 patients isolate before going back to work?
Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
More TOP STORIES News