ENGLAND (KGO) -- Call it a "bear-bnb."This whimsical rental in England is based on the home of "Winnie the Pooh."It's even built in the forest that inspired author A.A. Milne.It was designed by Disney-appointed "Winnie the Pooh" illustrator Kim Raymond for the 95th anniversary of the lovable literary character.However, availability is extremely limited, and no huffalumps allowed!