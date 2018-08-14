White House sources: Mueller team never asked to speak with Omarosa while WH staffer

JOHN SANTUCCI
Sources close to the White House tell ABC News that the team that worked with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office for interviews with Trump administration employees never had Omarosa Manigault-Newman on their list and the special counsel never requested to speak with her while she a White House staffer.

Sources go on to tell ABC News as far as the White House is aware she never met with the special counsel during that time. Mueller's team contacted the Trump legal team anytime they had a request to speak with an administration member.

The White House announced Manigault Newman's departure Dec. 13.

Earlier in the day, Manigault Newman claimed on MSNBC that she has been interviewed by the special counsel's office.

It's unclear when that alleged interview would have happened.

The special counsel has not responded to an ABC News request for comment.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Utah firefighter killed in Mendocino Complex Fires had extensive experience
FBI warns banks of worldwide ATM hack threat
SF couple sells home, quits jobs to travel the world
The latest on missing college student Mollie Tibbetts
Colorado school district switches to four-days-a-week
SF announces new 'poop patrol' to clean feces from streets
Mermaid donut makes debut at Disney World
Yosemite reopens to visitors as crews make progress against wildfire
Show More
Bridge collapse in Italy kills at least 25, officials say
Santa Clara Co. leaders expected to approve low-income senior housing
Lowe's volunteers build 150 bikes for South Bay kids
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
VIDEO: Deadly bridge collapse in Italy amid violent storm
More News