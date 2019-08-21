White nationalist group posts fliers at San Jose State University

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Students at San Jose State University are reacting with shock this morning as word spread of fliers posted on campus by a white nationalist group.
"There's no room for hate at San Jose State," said student Taylor Tolbert this morning as she headed to class.
A spokesperson for the university said the flier just said the name of the group. It did not make a statement or advertise an event. She did not name the group, explaining they did not want to give them publicity.
University President Mary Papazian wrote in a blog post that the fliers were taken down because they violated the campus's time, place and manner regulations. She went on to say:
"Our community will not tolerate bigotry, hatred, discrimination and other forms of social violence against individuals or groups on the basis of their race, ethnicity, immigrant status, religion or other identities."
Students we talked to applauded that response.
"I am glad that my school doesn't tolerate anything like," Tolbert said.
Some students say they now feel a little nervous knowing people like that were on campus.
"It's pretty surprising. I feel a little more unsafe now but my friends go here they've been here awhile now and I should be fine too," said Tony Phan.
The president said in her post that they were posted in other campuses across the country as well.
Students tell us they have never seen activity from a white nationalist group on this campus and they think it will stay that way.
"Since I have been here it has been very friendly. I don't think I would have any idea about who would post stuff like that about other people on campus. I have no idea it is really shocking," said Tolbert.
Papazian wrote that they would not suppress freedom of speech but will enforce campus policies.
The fliers have been taken down, so students should not see them today on the first day of class.
The fliers were also seen at other colleges.
"Let me be clear. Even as we engage in dialogue and review our relevant policies and practices, San Jose State University also will denounce the actions of white supremacist and white nationalist hate groups," Dr. Papazian said.
SJSU officials did not say specifically what was written in the fliers.
