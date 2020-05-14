building a better bay area

WATCH LIVE TODAY: ABC7 virtual job fair will give you a look at who's hiring in the San Francisco Bay Area

ABC7 is partnering with Ziprecruiter to host "ABC7 Virtual Job Fair" on Thursday, May 12, to see who's hiring in the San Francisco Bay Area during the coronavirus pandemic. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The novel coronavirus has forced millions in California to file for unemployment.

And while work may seem hard to come by, there are still companies that are hiring.

ABC7 is partnering with ZipRecruiter to host a virtual job fair for those looking for new work and advice on how to snag the job.

Join 7 On Your SIde's Michael Finney today at 4:30 p.m. to see who's hiring in the San Francisco Bay Area.

We'll be streaming this event live right here on abc7news.com, our Facebook and YouTube pages.

Click here to find jobs in the Bay Area.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerssan franciscocareer advicebuilding a better bay areajobs hiringbusinesseconomyjob faircareersjobs
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Nurse says fostered kittens saved her while quarantining after COVID-19 exposure
Calls mount to close live animal markets in Bay Area amid COVID-19 crisis
Bay Area dental hygienists concerned about returning to work
'Better Bay Area: Project Thanks'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 killed in SUV crash on Hwy 85 in San Jose, driver arrested
WATCH TODAY: Newsom expected to reveal revised state budget
Coronavirus updates:Health care workers honored at SSF Kaiser
Nearly 3M more Americans sought unemployment aid last week
Coronavirus pandemic has you looking for a job? Indeed can help
SoCal will see 3 flyovers to honor front-line workers today
East Bay soccer coach runs over 400 miles for local food banks
Show More
3 counties branch off from strict Bay Area stay-at-home order
Sen. Burr temporarily steps aside as Senate Intelligence chairman
AccuWeather forecast: Scattered showers today, heavier weekend rain
Social distancing strains emotional support network for families of sick children
Virus whistleblower tells lawmakers US lacks vaccine plan
More TOP STORIES News