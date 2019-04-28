Wide spread concern around synagogues in the Bay Area after SoCal shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Fear is just one emotion racing through the minds of members of the Jewish community right now.Senator Scott Wiener is both sad and angry saying, "Every time a synagogue is assaulted like this and people are murdered it just dredges up the trauma."It did for one woman who did not want to give her name. She's an orthodox Jew who left Europe decades ago because of anti-Semitism."I am absolutely terrified by the news. It's extremely sad to hear that."Sharon Spivack is afraid Jewish people will be forced into the shadows due to fear."People will start meeting secretly, in our homes, they'll have to be pretending, not to be who they are and not to express themselves."To try to lessen fears, San Francisco and Oakland police are upping patrols around synagogues.According to The Jewish Community Federation and Endowment Fund, law enforcement paid special visits to Chabad synagogues in the Bay Area where phones and emails aren't used on the Sabbath.And Governor Gavin Newsom took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the shooting in San Diego County."An attack against any community is an attack against our entire state-- who we are and what we stand for. Our country has to be better than this."