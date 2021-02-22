el chapo

Wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' arrested on US drug charges

By Michael Balsamo, Associated Press
WASHINGTON -- The wife of Mexican drug kingpin and escape artist Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was arrested on Monday at an airport in Virginia on international drug trafficking charges , the Justice Department said.

Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, who is a dual citizen of the U.S. and Mexico, was arrested at Dulles International Airport and is expected to appear in federal court in Washington on Tuesday.

She's accused of helping her husband escape from a Mexican prison in 2015 and was also "engaged in planning yet another prison escape" before Guzman was extradited to the U.S. in January 2017, the Justice Department said.

Guzman was sentenced to life behind bars in 2019. His Sinaloa cartel was responsible for smuggling mountains of cocaine and other drugs into the United States during his 25-year reign, prosecutors said in recent court papers. They also said his "army" was under orders to kidnap, torture and murder anyone who got in his way.

His wife is also accused of participating in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana in the U.S.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illegal drugsel chapou.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
EL CHAPO
El Chapo's son released after capture as violence erupts in Sinaloa
Chicago witness targeted by El Chapo cartel hustled to secure location
Chicago witness targeted by El Chapo cartel hustled to secure location
El Chapo henchman in Chicago aimed to 'split head' of witness
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US surpasses 500K confirmed COVID-19 deaths
Budget committee advances relief bill with 3rd stimulus check
Newsom gives update on CA's vaccination efforts
NASA releases stunning new video of rover landing on Mars
Berkeley teachers to be vaccinated as schools prepare to reopen
Historic SF Victorian home moves to new location
Bay Area could join red tier soon: Here's what will change
Show More
Father-to-be killed, brother hurt when gender reveal device explodes
Nurse caring for COVID patients in SF has memorabilia stolen
World's largest snow maze open for visitors
Capitol police officer recalls chaos of Jan. 6 attack
CDC study: Teachers key to COVID-19 infections in 1 district
More TOP STORIES News